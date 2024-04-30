Home / Markets / Capital Market News / REC consolidated net profit rises 33.07% in the March 2024 quarter

REC consolidated net profit rises 33.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:36 PM IST
Sales rise 23.76% to Rs 12677.18 crore

Net profit of REC rose 33.07% to Rs 4079.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3065.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.76% to Rs 12677.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10243.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.67% to Rs 14145.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11166.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.33% to Rs 47504.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39478.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales12677.1810243.06 24 47504.7539478.26 20 OPM %103.35101.46 -100.7695.28 - PBDT5235.503907.51 34 17983.9313921.93 29 PBT5229.483901.23 34 17959.9413897.67 29 NP4079.093065.37 33 14145.4611166.98 27

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

