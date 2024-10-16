Tips Music Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

KEI Industries Ltd, Magellanic Cloud Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 October 2024. KEI Industries Ltd, Magellanic Cloud Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Tips Music Ltd crashed 7.25% to Rs 770.6 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 71425 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28046 shares in the past one month.

KEI Industries Ltd tumbled 7.09% to Rs 4354.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 59561 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11310 shares in the past one month.

Magellanic Cloud Ltd lost 4.72% to Rs 92.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd shed 4.26% to Rs 15003. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 153 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1859 shares in the past one month.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd corrected 4.01% to Rs 1015.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73743 shares in the past one month.

