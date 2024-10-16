Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Volumes jump at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 3:53 PM IST
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 October 2024.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd witnessed volume of 68.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.87 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.55% to Rs.785.95. Volumes stood at 2.97 lakh shares in the last session.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 27.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.87% to Rs.366.20. Volumes stood at 84552 shares in the last session.

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd notched up volume of 256.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21.50 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.93% to Rs.440.45. Volumes stood at 6.33 lakh shares in the last session.

KEI Industries Ltd saw volume of 22.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.85 lakh shares. The stock dropped 7.05% to Rs.4,360.05. Volumes stood at 4.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Ambuja Cements Ltd recorded volume of 187.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26.98 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.64% to Rs.586.55. Volumes stood at 18.05 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

