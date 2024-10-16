Himadri Speciality rises after Q2 PAT jumps 35% YoY to Rs 135 crore

Himadri Speciality Chemical advanced 1.29% to Rs 656.95 after the company reported 35% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 135.70 crore on a 13% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,136.92 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Total expenses during the period under review went up by 9% YoY to Rs 953.19 crore. This was primarily due to higher raw material costs (up 11% YoY), higher employee expenses (up 23% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 11% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 197.30 crore, up by 42% from Rs 139.10 crore in Q2 FY24.