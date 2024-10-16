Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Information Technology stocks slide

Image
Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 279.64 points or 0.65% at 42882.64 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Magellanic Cloud Ltd (down 4.36%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 4.02%),Coforge Ltd (down 3.42%),Netweb Technologies India Ltd (down 2.74%),Vakrangee Ltd (down 2.6%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 2.03%), Cyient Ltd (down 1.99%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 1.94%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 1.37%), and AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (down 1.36%).

On the other hand, R Systems International Ltd (up 5.16%), Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (up 4.61%), and Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 2.29%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 51.41 or 0.09% at 57173.45.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 62.78 points or 0.37% at 16717.85.

The Nifty 50 index was down 85.85 points or 0.34% at 24971.5.

The BSE Sensex index was down 250.63 points or 0.31% at 81569.49.

On BSE,1838 shares were trading in green, 2038 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

