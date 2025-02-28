Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 5027.4, down 6.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 33.57% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 12.4% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5027.4, down 6.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 22131.1. The Sensex is at 73247.33, down 1.83%.Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd has lost around 11.83% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23173.65, down 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5061.75, down 6.42% on the day. Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd jumped 33.57% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 12.4% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 72.97 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News