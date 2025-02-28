Mphasis Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2239.9, down 5.74% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 14.42% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% rally in NIFTY and a 0.8% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Mphasis Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2239.9, down 5.74% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 22131.1. The Sensex is at 73233.39, down 1.85%.Mphasis Ltd has lost around 25.57% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 12.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38946.65, down 3.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2252.5, down 5.78% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 30.91 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

