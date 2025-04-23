Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tips Music standalone net profit rises 18.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Tips Music standalone net profit rises 18.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 24.08% to Rs 78.49 crore

Net profit of Tips Music rose 18.83% to Rs 30.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.08% to Rs 78.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.97% to Rs 166.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.61% to Rs 310.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 241.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales78.4963.26 24 310.69241.58 29 OPM %47.5047.69 -66.5365.60 - PBDT41.8735.42 18 225.38172.50 31 PBT41.3234.92 18 223.18170.53 31 NP30.6125.76 19 166.56127.17 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Eimco Elecon (India) standalone net profit rises 0.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit rises 25.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Tips Music slides as Q4 PAT tumbles 31% QoQ to Rs 30 crore

Balrampur Chini crushes 99.16 lac MT sugarcane in SS 2024-25

Rajesh Power Services secures orders worth Rs 1,116 cr

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story