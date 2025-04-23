Tips Music standalone net profit rises 18.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.08% to Rs 78.49 crore

Net profit of Tips Music rose 18.83% to Rs 30.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.08% to Rs 78.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.97% to Rs 166.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.61% to Rs 310.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 241.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

