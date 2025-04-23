Tips Music slides as Q4 PAT tumbles 31% QoQ to Rs 30 crore

Shares of Tips Music tanked 4.10% to Rs 660 due to weak sequential performance.

On a standalone basis, Tips Musics net profit tumbled 31% to Rs 30.6 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 44.2 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 1% to Rs 78.5 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25. PBT declined 30.11% to Rs 41.31 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 19%, while total income rallied 24% in Q4 FY25. PBT soared 18.29% YoY.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 37.3 crore in Q4 FY25, registering growth of 24%, compared with Rs 30.2 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin reduced to 47.5% in Q4 FY25 as against 47.7% reported in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses increased 24.27% YoY to Rs 418.34 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25. Employee benefit expenses were at Rs 45.86 crore (up 7.42% YoY), while advertising stood at Rs 38.65 crore (down 6.77% YoY) during the period under review.

Content cost for the quarter amounted to Rs 29.9 crore, representing a slight increase of Rs 6 crore in Q4 FY24.

In Q4 FY25, the company released 105 new songs, comprising 37 film songs and 68 non-film songs. The YouTube subscriber base continued its upward trajectory, reaching 117.1 million. For Q4FY25, YouTube views were 56.7 billion, up by 19% YoY.

Kumar Taurani, chairman & managing director, said, "I am pleased to report that the company has delivered a strong performance for FY2025. We achieved revenue of Rs 311 crore, representing a 29% increase y-o-y. Profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 167 crore, reflecting a y-o-y 31% growth. We distributed Rs 136 crore in FY2025 in the form of buybacks and dividends. Being able to reward our shareholders in this manner is a matter of immense pride for us."

Girish Taurani, Executive Director, said, In Q4 FY25, we released a total of 105 songs, including 37 film songs and 68 non-film songs. The upward trend on YouTube persisted, with our subscriber count rising to 117.1 million. Two songs from the film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, released during the quarter, crossed over 50 million views on YouTube. Our catalogue continues to perform well too.

The song Taaron Ko Mohabbat Amber Se from the Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar movie, which was released in 2006, became a viral sensation, generating over 9 million reels and 2 billion views on Instagram in Q4 FY25 alone. Another classic, Badal Gayi Duniya from the movie Andolan, which was released in 1995, surpassed 100 million YouTube views in FY25. With strong audience engagement and momentum, we are gearing up for an exciting slate of releases in FY2026.

Hari Nair, chief executive officer, said, We are pleased to announce that the growth in our revenue has been across both digital and non-digital segments. In Q4, we announced an extension of our deal with Sony Music Publishing, adding YouTube as a platform for international publishing exploitation. Going ahead, we are committed to strong growth across platforms driven by our catalog and new content acquisition, from film and independent music.

Meanwhile, the companys board considered and approved the reappointment of Kumar Taurani as the chairman and managing director of the company for a period of 3 years, effective from 1 June 2025, along with the payment of remuneration, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company.

Tips Industries is engaged in the acquisition and exploitation of music rights.

