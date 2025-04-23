Eimco Elecon (India) standalone net profit rises 0.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.74% to Rs 64.29 crore

Net profit of Eimco Elecon (India) rose 0.20% to Rs 14.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.74% to Rs 64.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.03% to Rs 48.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.34% to Rs 246.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 227.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

64.2984.30246.47227.5028.2319.8322.7917.5522.1721.1373.9357.4119.6719.0565.6149.9514.8714.8448.9140.41

