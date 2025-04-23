Eimco Elecon (India) standalone net profit rises 0.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.74% to Rs 64.29 croreNet profit of Eimco Elecon (India) rose 0.20% to Rs 14.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.74% to Rs 64.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.03% to Rs 48.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.34% to Rs 246.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 227.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content