Eimco Elecon (India) standalone net profit rises 0.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Sales decline 23.74% to Rs 64.29 crore

Net profit of Eimco Elecon (India) rose 0.20% to Rs 14.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.74% to Rs 64.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.03% to Rs 48.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.34% to Rs 246.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 227.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales64.2984.30 -24 246.47227.50 8 OPM %28.2319.83 -22.7917.55 - PBDT22.1721.13 5 73.9357.41 29 PBT19.6719.05 3 65.6149.95 31 NP14.8714.84 0 48.9140.41 21

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

