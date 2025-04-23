Balrampur Chini crushes 99.16 lac MT sugarcane in SS 2024-25

Balrampur Chini Mills said that the sugarcane crushed for the sugar season (SS) 2024-25 aggrgated to 99.16 lac MT, which is lower by 1.73% as compared with 100.91 lac MT of sugarcane that was crushed in SS 2023-24.

Net sugar produced amounted to 9.24 lac MT, down _ % YoY.

The impact on sugar recovery for diversion of cane towards ethanol was 1.96%. accordingly, 1.94 lac MT of sugar sacrificed due to diversion of cane.

Balrampur Chini Mills is one of the largest integrated sugar manufacturers in India. The companys operations are forward integrated, into manufacturing ethanol, using molasses (a by-product of sugar), and power, using cogeneration from bagasse.

The scrip fell 2.24% to currently trade at Rs 578.65 on the BSE.

