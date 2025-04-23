Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit rises 25.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.30% to Rs 1.31 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Hotels rose 25.37% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.30% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.29% to Rs 5.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.19% to Rs 4.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1.311.084.103.4490.8490.7489.0287.502.111.796.995.902.101.786.945.851.681.345.304.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News