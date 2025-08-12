RACL Geartech consolidated net profit rises 99.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.54% to Rs 100.65 crore

Net profit of RACL Geartech rose 99.04% to Rs 8.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.54% to Rs 100.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 108.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.100.65108.8618.7018.2319.3413.3411.276.358.264.15

