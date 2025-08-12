Tilaknagar Industries consolidated net profit rises 120.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.65% to Rs 409.14 crore

Net profit of Tilaknagar Industries rose 120.78% to Rs 88.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.65% to Rs 409.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 313.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.409.14313.1623.0916.0495.9147.8188.6240.0988.5140.09

