Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 44.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.88% to Rs 742.13 crore

Net profit of Man Industries (India) rose 44.99% to Rs 27.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.88% to Rs 742.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 748.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.742.13748.706.625.0450.8440.2138.2627.5027.6219.05

