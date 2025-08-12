K G Denim reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.25 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 54.46% to Rs 13.77 crore

Net Loss of K G Denim reported to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 54.46% to Rs 13.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.13.7730.24-12.13-48.51-2.11-20.26-4.36-23.92-3.25-2.62

