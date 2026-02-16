Titagarh Rail Systems slides as Q3 PAT drops 23% YoY to Rs 48 cr

Titagarh Rail Systems fell 1.06% to Rs 756.95 after its consolidated net profit tanked 23.48% to Rs 48.03 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 62.77 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations decreased 7.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 832.06 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax from continuing operations stood at Rs 65.15 crore in Q3 FY26, down 26.40% year on year.

Total expenses fell 7.13% to Rs 770.34 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. During the quarter, cost of raw materials & components consumed stood at Rs 643.33 crore, down 7.83% YoY, while employee benefits expense was at Rs 30.61 crore, up 40.41% YoY.