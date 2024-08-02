Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tamilnad Mercantile Bank standalone net profit rises 9.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank standalone net profit rises 9.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 10.84% to Rs 1281.15 crore

Net profit of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rose 9.98% to Rs 287.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 261.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 10.84% to Rs 1281.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1155.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income1281.151155.89 11 OPM %67.4670.57 -PBDT383.40340.91 12 PBT383.40340.91 12 NP287.29261.23 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 7: Hockey- IND 3-1 AUS in 3rd QTR; Archery Q/F underway

Here's how smartphones became India's superhero in fight against poverty

Junk papers share of total bonds value at 20-month high in July

WeWork India, myHQ by ANAROCK tie up for on-demand, virtual office growth

LIVE news: NCLAT gives nod to Rs 158 crore settlement between BCCI and Byju's

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story