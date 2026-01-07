Titan Company jumps after strong Q3 FY26 business update

Titan Company rose 4.46% to Rs 4,294.50 after the company reported a strong business update for Q3 FY26, led by robust growth in its jewellery segment and a sharp expansion in international operations.

The companys domestic consumer businesses recorded around 40% year-on-year growth in Q3 FY26, with jewellery emerging as the biggest contributor. The jewellery portfolio posted about 41% YoY growth, supported by strong wedding and festive demand and improved performance across gold studded jewellery and gold coins. Like-to-like growth across jewellery retail formats stood in the low-thirties. During the quarter, Titan added a net 47 jewellery stores in India across Tanishq, Mia, Zoya, CaratLane and the newly launched lab-grown diamond brand beYon.

The watches division reported around 13% YoY growth, led by analog watches, which benefited from premiumisation trends and festive demand. The Titan brand recorded double-digit growth, while Sonata and Fastrack also posted strong value growth. Smartwatches, however, declined around 26% YoY due to lower volumes. The division added 22 net new stores during the quarter.

Titan EyeCare delivered approximately 16% YoY growth, aided by strong demand for international brands, sunglasses and prescription lenses, along with rising e-commerce contribution. As part of network optimisation, the division opened 11 new stores, renovated 20 stores and closed 30 stores during the quarter. Emerging businesses showed a mixed performance. Fragrances grew about 22% YoY, while womens bags surged 111% YoY on strong volume growth. Taneira reported a decline of around 6% YoY as lower volumes offset higher average selling prices. The company added two Irth stores during the quarter in Delhi and Kolkata. International businesses posted strong growth of nearly 80% YoY, led by jewellery brands across GCC countries, Singapore and North America. During the quarter, Tanishq opened two new stores in the US, located in Boston and Orlando.

Titan added a total of 56 net stores during Q3 FY26, taking its overall retail network to 3,433 stores as of December 2025. The company said the quarterly numbers are provisional and subject to limited review by its statutory auditors. Titan is India's leading lifestyle company. It ha established leading positions in the jewellery, watches and eyecare categories. It has also diversified into wearables, indian dress wear and fragrances & fashion accessories. Titan Company's consolidated revenue jumped 28.5% year-on-year to Rs 18,837 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 14,656 crore in Q2 FY25, driven by festive-led jewellery demand, robust international expansion, and double-digit growth across segments. Its profit after tax (PAT) surged 59% YoY to Rs 1,120 crore, translating to a PAT margin of 6.8%, up 163 basis points from the prior year.