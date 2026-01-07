Jubilant FoodWorks reports 13% YoY revenue growth in Q3 FY26

Jubilant FoodWorks said its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,438.7 crore in Q3 FY26, registering a 13.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

The companys standalone revenue from operations advanced 11.8% YoY to Rs 1,801.5 crore in Q3 FY26.

The firm added that Dominos India like-for-like (LFL) growth came in at 5%, while Dominos Turkey LFL growth (post Ind AS 29) was a positive 6.3%.

As of the quarters end, the JFL Group network reached 3,594 stores, with a net addition of 114 stores during the quarter.

Dominos India opened 75 net new stores, ending the quarter with 2,396 stores, while Dominos Turkey opened 15 new stores, ending the quarter with 783 stores.