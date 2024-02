Titan Company had executed relevant documents today to purchase balance 1,19,489 equity shares held by the individual shareholders of CaratLane Trading (CaratLane) representing 0.36% of the total paid-up equity share capital of face value of Rs. 2 each/- of CaratLane.

As on date, CaratLane is a subsidiary of the Company wherein the Company hold 99.64% of the total paid up capital of CaratLane. The completion of the aforesaid share purchase would result in CaratLane becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

