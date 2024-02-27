Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PVR Inox reopens iconic Sangam Cinema in Andheri East, Mumbai

PVR Inox reopens iconic Sangam Cinema in Andheri East, Mumbai

Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

PVR Inox announced the reopening of the iconic Sangam cinema at Andheri East in Mumbai today. The newly renovated Sangam now a state-of-the-art 4-screen multiplex serves as a clear testament to PVR INOX commitment to reshape cinemas into preferred out-of-home entertainment destinations in the country.

The new multiplex augments PVR INOX presence in Mumbai with 25 properties and 123 screens.

With this launch, PVR INOX consolidates its foothold in Maharashtra with 257 screens in 54 properties and 350 screens across 79 properties in West.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Strategically located at Chakala, JB Nagar neighborhood of Andheri East, the new multiplex has a seating capacity of 1121 guests with last row celebrity recliners. The cinema is equipped with the best-in-class theatrical solutions including 2K projection, advanced Dolby 7.1 audio and Next-Gen 3D technology for an immersive experience.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

CRISIL upgrades long-term rating of PVR Inox; short-term rating reaffirmed

PVR Inox receives ratings action from CRISIL

Recliners India Achieves Milestone Installation of Luxurious Recliner Multiplex Seats at Maison Inox, Jio World Plaza, BKC

Sangam (India) consolidated net profit declines 78.29% in the December 2023 quarter

Sangam Finserv standalone net profit declines 4.00% in the December 2023 quarter

BCCI selects Angel One as Associate Partner for IPL

Infosys launches Infosys Topaz Responsible AI Suite

Indices end with decent gains; Nifty settles above 22,150

Board of Indostar Capital Finance approves preferential issue of convertible warrants

Delhivery gains as Plix expands partnership for global shipping

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story