Tokyo Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 5.56% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of Tokyo Finance reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.56% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 808.33% to Rs 1.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.43% to Rs 0.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.190.18 6 0.780.70 11 OPM %52.635.56 -38.4621.43 - PBDT0.100.01 900 1.130.15 653 PBT0.100.01 900 1.130.14 707 NP0.23-0.01 LP 1.090.12 808

First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

