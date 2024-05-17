Endurance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 53.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.16% to Rs 2684.78 croreNet profit of Endurance Technologies rose 53.99% to Rs 210.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 136.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.16% to Rs 2684.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2234.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.89% to Rs 680.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 479.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.32% to Rs 10240.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8804.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
