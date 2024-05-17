Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DJ Mediaprint & Logistics standalone net profit rises 83.44% in the March 2024 quarter

DJ Mediaprint &amp; Logistics standalone net profit rises 83.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 17.07% to Rs 27.64 crore

Net profit of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics rose 83.44% to Rs 2.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.07% to Rs 27.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.35% to Rs 5.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.84% to Rs 57.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales27.6423.61 17 57.0450.55 13 OPM %22.4317.45 -24.3016.52 - PBDT5.613.77 49 11.637.21 61 PBT4.062.53 60 6.314.59 37 NP2.991.63 83 5.043.33 51

First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

