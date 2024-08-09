Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India Cements Capital standalone net profit declines 48.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales decline 14.91% to Rs 1.37 crore

Net profit of India Cements Capital declined 48.21% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.91% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.371.61 -15 OPM %24.0944.72 -PBDT0.400.76 -47 PBT0.390.75 -48 NP0.290.56 -48

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

