India Cements Capital standalone net profit declines 48.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of India Cements Capital declined 48.21% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.91% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.371.6124.0944.720.400.760.390.750.290.56

