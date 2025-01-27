Healthcare shares slide

Healthcare stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Healthcare index falling 1219.98 points or 2.89% at 40978.96 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Laurus Labs Ltd (down 12.17%), Indoco Remedies Ltd (down 10.13%),Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (down 10%),Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (down 9.99%),Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (down 8.74%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Shilpa Medicare Ltd (down 8.18%), Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (down 8.17%), Wockhardt Ltd (down 7.75%), Gland Pharma Ltd (down 7.74%), and Marksans Pharma Ltd (down 7.57%).

On the other hand, RPG Life Sciences Ltd (up 10.42%), Alivus Life Sciences Ltd (up 4.32%), and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.2%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1831.52 or 3.66% at 48275.99.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 387.38 points or 2.62% at 14381.64.

The Nifty 50 index was down 251.25 points or 1.09% at 22840.95.

The BSE Sensex index was down 783.38 points or 1.03% at 75407.08.

On BSE,530 shares were trading in green, 3505 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

