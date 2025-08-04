Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zensar Technologies Ltd Slides 1.88%

Zensar Technologies Ltd Slides 1.88%

Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Zensar Technologies Ltd has lost 8.94% over last one month compared to 10.83% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.2% drop in the SENSEX

Zensar Technologies Ltd fell 1.88% today to trade at Rs 776.75. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.04% to quote at 34165.76. The index is down 10.83 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Subex Ltd decreased 1.78% and Mphasis Ltd lost 1.59% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 15.91 % over last one year compared to the 0.27% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Zensar Technologies Ltd has lost 8.94% over last one month compared to 10.83% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.2% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1005 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 30426 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 985 on 01 Feb 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 558.5 on 07 Apr 2025.

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

