Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 30.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Torrent Pharmaceuticals rose 30.46% to Rs 591.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 453.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.66% to Rs 3246.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2831.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3246.002831.0033.3633.171008.00859.00804.00661.00591.00453.00

