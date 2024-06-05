Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Torrent Pharmaceuticals enters into patent licensing agreement with Tajeda

Torrent Pharmaceuticals enters into patent licensing agreement with Tajeda

Image
Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To commercialize Vonoprazan in India

Torrent Pharmaceuticals (Torrent) today announced that it has entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda to commercialize Vonoprazan in India. Vonoprozan is a novel potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB), used for the treatment of acid related disorders - Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD). Torrent will market Vonoprazan under its own trademark, Kabvie.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As per a 2019 study published by Indian Journal of Gastroenterology prevalence of GERD in Indian population is around 8.2%, with a higher prevalence of around 11.1% in urban population. According to AWACS MAT April 2024 data, the Indian market for treatments used in GERD is valued at INR 8,064 crore, growing at 8% CAGR over the last 4 years. Currently treatments such as Pantoprazole (Proton Pump Inhibitors) are used to treat GERD. Availability of P-CABs such as Kabvie will make accessible new and effective treatments of GERD for the Indian population.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Volumes spurt at Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Torrent Pharma Gujarat facility clears USFDA inspection

Sensex slips 174 pts, pharma shares in demand

PFC spurts on selling subsidiary to Torrent Power

Torrent Pharma spurts as Q4 PAT climbs 56% YoY, board OKs to raise upto Rs 5,000 cr

Rail Vikas Nigam successfully bids for Rs 124 cr project of Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam

Sensex soars 2,303 pts; Nifty settle above 22,600; VIX slumps 29.39%

IOCL gains after 50:50 JV with Singapore's Sun Mobility

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tata Motors UK JLR registration rises 28% YoY in May

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story