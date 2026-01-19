Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 1.74%, Gains for third straight session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 1.74%, Gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 4088, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.19% in last one year as compared to a 9.33% gain in NIFTY and a 0.04% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4088, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 25522.15. The Sensex is at 83010.66, down 0.67%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 7.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22217.05, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4087.1, up 1.65% on the day. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 29.19% in last one year as compared to a 9.33% gain in NIFTY and a 0.04% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 63.73 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

