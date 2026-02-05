Associate Sponsors

Torrent Power receives ratings action from India Ratings and Research

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 8:32 PM IST
Torrent Power announced that India Ratings and Research has assigned he long term credit rating of proposed non-convertible debentures of amounting to Rs 2000 Crore and re-affirmed its rating on the long term credit rating of non-convertible debentures amounting to Rs 1875 crore to IND AA+/ Stable. India Ratings and Research has also affirmed its rating on the short-term commercial paper as IND A1+.

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 8:32 PM IST

