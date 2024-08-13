Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Touchwood Entertainment consolidated net profit rises 550.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales rise 145.86% to Rs 3.86 crore

Net profit of Touchwood Entertainment rose 550.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 145.86% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.861.57 146 OPM %12.6915.29 -PBDT0.550.24 129 PBT0.370.11 236 NP0.260.04 550

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

