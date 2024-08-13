LCC Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 85.71% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of LCC Infotech reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 85.71% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.010.07-2900.00-514.29-0.27-0.36-0.27-0.37-0.27-0.37

