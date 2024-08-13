Shraddha Prime Projects consolidated net profit rises 177.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 811.54% to Rs 26.07 croreNet profit of Shraddha Prime Projects rose 177.19% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 811.54% to Rs 26.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales26.072.86 812 OPM %5.3331.47 -PBDT2.030.89 128 PBT2.020.88 130 NP1.580.57 177
