Shraddha Prime Projects consolidated net profit rises 177.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Shraddha Prime Projects rose 177.19% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 811.54% to Rs 26.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.26.072.865.3331.472.030.892.020.881.580.57

