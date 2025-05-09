Home / Markets / Capital Market News / K P R Mill consolidated net profit declines 4.24% in the March 2025 quarter

K P R Mill consolidated net profit declines 4.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 4.61% to Rs 1700.95 crore

Net profit of K P R Mill declined 4.24% to Rs 204.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 213.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.61% to Rs 1700.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1626.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.21% to Rs 815.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 805.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.35% to Rs 6135.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5823.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1700.951626.06 5 6135.735823.88 5 OPM %19.5620.61 -20.3121.23 - PBDT332.81327.27 2 1270.651229.58 3 PBT280.73277.91 1 1062.781040.39 2 NP204.55213.61 -4 815.11805.35 1

First Published: May 09 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

