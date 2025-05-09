K P R Mill consolidated net profit declines 4.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.61% to Rs 1700.95 crore

Net profit of K P R Mill declined 4.24% to Rs 204.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 213.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.61% to Rs 1700.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1626.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.21% to Rs 815.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 805.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.35% to Rs 6135.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5823.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1700.951626.066135.735823.8819.5620.6120.3121.23332.81327.271270.651229.58280.73277.911062.781040.39204.55213.61815.11805.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News