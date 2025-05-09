Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 103.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales rise 29.55% to Rs 486.69 crore

Net profit of Aditya Vision rose 103.57% to Rs 15.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.55% to Rs 486.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 375.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.88% to Rs 105.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.63% to Rs 2259.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1743.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales486.69375.67 30 2259.771743.29 30 OPM %8.6910.02 -9.039.61 - PBDT34.0623.48 45 180.14135.25 33 PBT24.1216.02 51 143.12106.67 34 NP15.987.85 104 105.4977.07 37

First Published: May 09 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

