Rishabh Instruments consolidated net profit rises 166.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Rishabh Instruments rose 166.67% to Rs 6.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.36% to Rs 187.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 177.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.91% to Rs 22.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.43% to Rs 720.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 689.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

