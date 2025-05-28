Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rishabh Instruments consolidated net profit rises 166.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Rishabh Instruments consolidated net profit rises 166.67% in the March 2025 quarter

May 28 2025
Sales rise 5.36% to Rs 187.45 crore

Net profit of Rishabh Instruments rose 166.67% to Rs 6.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.36% to Rs 187.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 177.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.91% to Rs 22.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.43% to Rs 720.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 689.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales187.45177.91 5 720.34689.75 4 OPM %8.6310.13 -6.7210.31 - PBDT17.1020.01 -15 57.4578.65 -27 PBT9.1111.21 -19 30.1451.05 -41 NP6.402.40 167 22.6439.66 -43

May 28 2025

