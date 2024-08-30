Transformers & Rectifiers India secures new orders of Rs 252 cr

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Transformers & Rectifiers India has secured three orders totaling Rs 252 crore.

These include an order of Rs 91 crore from SPIL for supply of transformers with range of 50 to 500 MVA and 33 kV Class to 420 kV Class.

The second order is of Rs 70 crore from KEPIPL for supply of transformers and reactors with range of 125MVAr to 500 MVA and 420 kV Class.

Lastly, JSPL has placed an order for transformers with range of 250 MVA and 400 KV Class. The value of this order is Rs 91 crore.

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

