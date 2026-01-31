TransIndia Real Estate consolidated net profit rises 23.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.55% to Rs 21.06 croreNet profit of TransIndia Real Estate rose 23.72% to Rs 10.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.55% to Rs 21.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales21.0623.03 -9 OPM %49.1064.44 -PBDT14.7317.58 -16 PBT10.3113.08 -21 NP10.858.77 24
