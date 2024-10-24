Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 22.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.81% to Rs 1120.80 crore

Net profit of Transport Corporation of India rose 22.30% to Rs 106.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 87.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.81% to Rs 1120.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 993.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

