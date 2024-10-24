Manba Finance standalone net profit declines 16.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.10% to Rs 60.35 croreNet profit of Manba Finance declined 16.14% to Rs 11.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 51.10% to Rs 60.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales60.3539.94 51 OPM %73.0491.16 -PBDT17.0418.07 -6 PBT15.9216.94 -6 NP11.6413.88 -16
