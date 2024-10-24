Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions standalone net profit rises 168.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.05% to Rs 56.16 crore

Net profit of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions rose 168.40% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 33.05% to Rs 56.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 42.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.56.1642.2131.2030.2319.9611.479.623.397.222.69

