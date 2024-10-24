Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions standalone net profit rises 168.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 5:35 PM IST
Net profit of Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions rose 168.40% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 33.05% to Rs 56.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 42.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales56.1642.21 33 OPM %31.2030.23 -PBDT19.9611.47 74 PBT9.623.39 184 NP7.222.69 168

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

