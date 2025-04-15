Transrail Lighting jumps after winning orders worth Rs 1,085 crore

Transrail Lighting soared 7.17% to Rs 485.75 after the company announced that it had secured a new order worth Rs 1,085 crore in the domestic market.

The official announcement was made on 14 April 2025.

This marks a strong start to the financial year 2026, with the orders enhancing the company's portfolio in the transmission and distribution (T&D) segment, as well as its expertise in civil, railway, and poles & lighting sectors.

Randeep Narang, MD & CEO, said, We are pleased to begin the financial year with this new order in our core T&D segment. This addition reinforces our position in the market and aligns with our strategic focus on continued growth. We remain committed to maintaining operational excellence and ensuring timely project delivery

Transrail Lighting is one of the leading EPC players in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment, along with Civil, Railways, and Poles & Lighting, having a footprint across 58 countries.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 91.9% to Rs 93.24 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 48.59 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 62.9% YoY to Rs 1,340.36 crore, recorded in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

