Transrail Lighting spurts on bagging Rs 240-cr order

Transrail Lighting jumped 4.88% to Rs 485 after the company announced that it has secured a new order worth Rs 240 crore for the construction of a transmission line in the international market.

Randeep Narang, MD & CEO, said, We are pleased to add this latest transmission line EPC order to our growing order book, further substantiating our prominence in the T&D sector. This order has incidentally come on the last day of FY 2025, a year where we witnessed our highest order inflows of around Rs 9,400 crore, which is more than double that of the previous year.

We remain committed to executing key projects and expanding our footprint across relevant markets. Backed by a robust order book and a strong execution track record, we are well-energized for this year.

Transrail Lighting is one of the leading EPC players in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment, along with Civil, Railways, and Poles & Lighting, having a footprint across 58 countries.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 91.9% to Rs 93.24 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 48.59 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 62.9% YoY to Rs 1,340.36 crore, recorded in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

