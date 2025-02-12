Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Transworld Shipping Lines reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:11 PM IST
Sales rise 63.09% to Rs 117.03 crore

Net profit of Transworld Shipping Lines reported to Rs 15.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 19.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 63.09% to Rs 117.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 71.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales117.0371.76 63 OPM %36.979.71 -PBDT37.040.21 17538 PBT15.81-18.72 LP NP15.29-19.48 LP

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

