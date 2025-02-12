WPIL consolidated net profit declines 90.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.40% to Rs 381.60 crore

Net profit of WPIL declined 90.91% to Rs 31.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 344.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 11.40% to Rs 381.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 430.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.381.60430.6812.6116.2453.9772.0245.6364.3631.34344.92

