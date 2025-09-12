Travel Food Services gains after Cochin Airport awards operational contract

Travel Food Services (TFS) added 1.98% to Rs 1287.10 after the company announced that it has been awarded the license to operate travel QSRs and lounge at the Domestic Terminal (T1) of the Cochin International Airport.

In a statement filed with the bourses, the company stated that the Cochin International Airport (CIAL) has awarded TFS the license for setting up, operating, maintenance and management of the F&B outlets, lounge and bar in the security hold area (SHA) at domestic terminal (T1) of Cochin International Airport.

Under the tender, TFS will be the concessionaire for the domestic terminal (T1) and will operate about 11 travel QSR outlets and 1 lounge at the airport.

Cochin International Airport is the 8th busiest airport in India and has handled more than 11 million passengers in FY2024-25. There are 27 airline companies which operate from CIAL, facilitating direct connectivity to multiple destinations. It is the first airport in the world to be powered entirely by solar energy, achieving complete power neutrality. TFS is honoured to be selected as a F&B and lounge concessionaire for one of the worlds leading airports on sustainability. Varun Kapur, managing director and CEO, Travel Food Services, said: "We are proud to have been awarded the concession to operate the travel QSRs and lounge at the Cochin Airports domestic terminal (T1), which is one of the busiest airports in India with strong growth potential.

TFS now increases its presence to 14 of the 15 largest airports in India and this win reflects the strength of the TFS franchise and technical expertise. Travel Food Services (TFS) is a leading player in the fast-growing Indian airport travel QSR and lounge sectors with system-wide presence at 18 airports across India, Malaysia and Hong Kong. With portfolio of 130 partner and in-house brands, TFS operates 454 travel QSRs at a system-wide level across India and Malaysia as of 30 June 2025. The company's consolidated net profit rose 65.59% to Rs 91.77 crore despite 8.49% fall in revenue to Rs 375.05 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.