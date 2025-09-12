Garware Hi-Tech Films cools off after a fiery surge

Garware Hi-Tech Films fell 2.92% to Rs 3287.50 as investors booked profits after recent sharp gains.

The stock had rallied 19.96% over the past four sessions. It remains down 21.30% in the last three months but is up 4.18% over the past year.

Garware Hi-Tech Films is one of the largest manufacturers of Sun Control window films for architectural & automotive applications, paint protection films and high-end BOPET films for label and industrial applications.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Garware Hi-Tech Films declined 6.03% to Rs 83.02 crore while net sales rose 4.32% to Rs 494.99 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.