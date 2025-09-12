NLC India gains after inking MoU with KABIL for critical minerals collaboration

NLC India advanced 2.18% to Rs 262.25 after the company announced it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Khanij Bidesh India (KABIL).

The MoU marks a step in NLC Indias strategy to expand its presence in the critical minerals and rare earth elements (REE) sector, both in India and overseas.

Under the agreement, NLC India and KABIL will collaborate on the identification, acquisition, and development of strategic and critical mineral assets globally. The partnership is aimed at strengthening Indias access to key minerals essential for high-tech and clean energy industries, including electric vehicles, electronics, defense manufacturing, and renewable energy infrastructure.